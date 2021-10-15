Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.47% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on REMYY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rémy Cointreau from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.44 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.15.

Shares of OTCMKTS REMYY opened at $20.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 61.42 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Rémy Cointreau has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $22.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.02 and a 200 day moving average of $20.35.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

