Relx (NYSE:RELX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Relx (NYSE:RELX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Relx PLC is engaged in providing information solutions. Its products and services comprise intellectual property content delivered through various media, including online, journals and books. The Company’s operating segments consists of Scientific, Technical & Medical, Risk & Business Information; Legal and Exhibitions. RELX PLC, formerly known as Reed Elsevier PLC, is based in LONDON, United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RELX. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

NYSE:RELX opened at $30.12 on Wednesday. Relx has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $30.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Relx in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Relx in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Relx in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Relx by 14.3% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in Relx by 14.0% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relx Company Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

