Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $19.00 Per Share (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the industrial products company will earn $19.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $18.40. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RS. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.78.

RS opened at $146.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.31. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12-month low of $105.01 and a 12-month high of $181.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 786.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $707,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.67%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

