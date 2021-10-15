Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 18,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 733,318 shares.The stock last traded at $9.98 and had previously closed at $9.98.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90.

Get Reinvent Technology Partners Y alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,339,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,560,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,368,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,088,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,780,000. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Reinvent Technology Partners Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinvent Technology Partners Y and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.