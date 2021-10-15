Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 75.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,681 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $589,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 281.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 483,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,167,000 after acquiring an additional 356,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 92,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $6,491,817.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $232,938.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,636. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

REG opened at $70.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 52.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.79 and its 200-day moving average is $64.90. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $33.29 and a one year high of $70.59.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 21.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 80.68%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

