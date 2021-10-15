Redrow (LON:RDW) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $664.82

Redrow plc (LON:RDW)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 664.82 ($8.69) and traded as high as GBX 677.20 ($8.85). Redrow shares last traded at GBX 677.20 ($8.85), with a volume of 602,477 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Redrow from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 820 ($10.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 726.38 ($9.49).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 679.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 664.82. The company has a market cap of £2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 3.62.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 18.50 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Redrow’s previous dividend of $6.00. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio is 0.08%.

In related news, insider Matthew Pratt sold 6,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 713 ($9.32), for a total value of £42,794.26 ($55,910.97).

About Redrow (LON:RDW)

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

