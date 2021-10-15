Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Redfin Corporation is engaged in providing residential real estate search and brokerage services. The Company provides an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services and originate mortgages. Redfin Corporation is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on RDFN. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Redfin from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Redfin in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Redfin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $52.77 on Wednesday. Redfin has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $98.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -211.08 and a beta of 1.84.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $471.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.91 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam Wiener sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $73,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,802,011.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 6,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $276,594.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,364.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,333 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,699 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the second quarter valued at about $322,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Redfin by 102,107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 27,569 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Redfin by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,919,000 after purchasing an additional 85,967 shares in the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the second quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 28.1% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

