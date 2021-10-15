Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RBGLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of RBGLY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.03. The stock had a trading volume of 437,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,907. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.77. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of $14.82 and a 12 month high of $19.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.22.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.05%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

