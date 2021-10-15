Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) Shares Purchased by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Recharge Acquisition were worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Recharge Acquisition by 276.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Recharge Acquisition by 11,232.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Recharge Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Recharge Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Recharge Acquisition by 28.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 10,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCHG stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 10,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,502. Recharge Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84.

Recharge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was icorporated in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

