Rebecca Cantieri Sells 8,599 Shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Stock

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 8,599 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $206,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Rebecca Cantieri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 8th, Rebecca Cantieri sold 4,592 shares of Momentive Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $105,616.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Rebecca Cantieri sold 1,447 shares of Momentive Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $34,829.29.

Shares of Momentive Global stock opened at $24.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -33.78 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.35. Momentive Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.43 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 29.87% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNTV. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $460,300,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $257,671,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $183,097,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,976,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,769,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MNTV. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

