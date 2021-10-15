Raymond James Trims Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Target Price to C$34.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its price target cut by Raymond James to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.87 to C$26.94 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Barrick Gold to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$36.00.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE ABX opened at C$24.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.65. Barrick Gold has a one year low of C$22.30 and a one year high of C$38.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.01, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.73 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.5900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.288 per share. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 19.72%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.