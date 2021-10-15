Raymond James Lowers Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Price Target to $5.00

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday.

TAST stock opened at $3.76 on Thursday. Carrols Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $8.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $192.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average of $5.12.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.17). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $424.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.94 million. On average, research analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 6,326 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,659,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,922,000 after buying an additional 130,712 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 8,699.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 69,418 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 57,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 587,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 32,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

