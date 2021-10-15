Raymond James Lowers Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target to $27.50

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from $30.00 to $27.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 40.52% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.27.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $19.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.08. The stock has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $29.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.8% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 34,043 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.7% during the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,646 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.6% during the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,752 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

