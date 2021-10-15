Raymond James Cuts Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Price Target to C$7.00

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$8.75 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Silvercorp Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silvercorp Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.19.

Shares of SVM stock opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $742.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.94. Silvercorp Metals has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $8.55.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $58.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.90 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 21.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVM. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,309,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,007,000 after acquiring an additional 774,411 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,997,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,921,000 after acquiring an additional 526,256 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,793,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,683,000 after purchasing an additional 359,222 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,004,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 350,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 622,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 249,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

