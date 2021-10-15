Raymond James Boosts Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to C$42.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TECK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.37.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $28.37 on Wednesday. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 25.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 6.9% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 0.9% in the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 10.3% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 17.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

