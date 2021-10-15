Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) Insider Dharmash Mistry Buys 2,500 Shares

Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) insider Dharmash Mistry acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,943 ($25.39) per share, with a total value of £48,575 ($63,463.55).

Shares of LON RAT opened at GBX 1,950 ($25.48) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,989.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,884.97. Rathbone Brothers Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,402 ($18.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,085 ($27.24). The firm has a market cap of £1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64.

Get Rathbone Brothers alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a GBX 27 ($0.35) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. Rathbone Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.90%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RAT. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,735 ($22.67) target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

About Rathbone Brothers

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbone Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbone Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.