Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB)’s stock price traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.62 and last traded at $15.82. 354 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 153,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$40.00 price objective for the company.

Get Rallybio alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.82.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.31) by $1.51. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rallybio Corp will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rallybio Company Profile (NASDAQ:RLYB)

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Rallybio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rallybio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.