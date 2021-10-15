Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) Holdings Raised by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Rafael were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rafael by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Rafael by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Rafael by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rafael during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rafael during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors own 27.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Rafael alerts:

In other news, CEO Howard S. Jonas bought 112,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $5,056,240.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RFL opened at $31.17 on Friday. Rafael Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.08 and a 1 year high of $66.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.15 million, a PE ratio of -28.86 and a beta of 2.29.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Rafael from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Rafael Company Profile

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals.

Read More: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rafael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rafael and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.