R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan Sells 30,699 Shares of Stock

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 30,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $708,225.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

R1 RCM stock opened at $22.71 on Friday. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 0.79.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 49.25% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. R1 RCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RCM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 24.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,446 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $281,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,228 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 60.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,905,130 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $198,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,889 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 17.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,080,338 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $90,747,000 after purchasing an additional 601,143 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 120.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,694,459 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $82,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 22.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,337,005 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $74,214,000 after purchasing an additional 616,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

