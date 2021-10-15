Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Price Target Raised to C$2.00

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) had its price target upped by ATB Capital from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on QST. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Questor Technology from C$2.25 to C$1.90 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Acumen Capital decreased their target price on Questor Technology from C$2.75 to C$2.15 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$1.50 target price on Questor Technology and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

CVE:QST opened at C$1.56 on Tuesday. Questor Technology has a 1 year low of C$1.16 and a 1 year high of C$3.64. The stock has a market cap of C$42.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 10.79 and a current ratio of 12.29.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Questor Technology will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Questor Technology Company Profile

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

