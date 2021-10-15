Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $32.56

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$32.56 and traded as low as C$30.35. Quebecor shares last traded at C$30.45, with a volume of 613,782 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on QBR.B shares. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Quebecor in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities cut their price target on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$37.83.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.56. The stock has a market cap of C$7.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

