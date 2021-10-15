Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $32.56

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$32.56 and traded as low as C$30.35. Quebecor shares last traded at C$30.45, with a volume of 613,782 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on QBR.B shares. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Quebecor in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities cut their price target on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$37.83.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.56. The stock has a market cap of C$7.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Quebecor Company Profile (TSE:QBR.B)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

