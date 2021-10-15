Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 13,731 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 302.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,731 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. 62.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. OTR Global upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

RL stock opened at $117.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $65.20 and a 52-week high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue was up 182.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.82) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.76%.

In related news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $546,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly bought 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.90 per share, for a total transaction of $990,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

