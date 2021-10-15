Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 10,968 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 54.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in First American Financial by 222.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,202,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First American Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,048,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $751,217,000 after acquiring an additional 270,660 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First American Financial by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 750,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,489,000 after acquiring an additional 263,433 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its stake in First American Financial by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,431,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,100,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in First American Financial by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 503,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,515,000 after acquiring an additional 190,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FAF. Barclays raised their price objective on First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

NYSE FAF opened at $74.33 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $44.05 and a twelve month high of $75.12. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.82 and its 200 day moving average is $65.35.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.46. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.43%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

