Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $1.99 Million in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 57,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 459,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,949,000 after acquiring an additional 83,528 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,420,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,773,000 after acquiring an additional 204,257 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,519,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,989,000 after acquiring an additional 372,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Michael J. Harrington acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $86,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,322.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 16,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $500,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,886,736.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 45,528,788 shares of company stock worth $421,545,062 in the last three months. 6.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $32.45 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of -21.63, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.42 and its 200-day moving average is $33.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

