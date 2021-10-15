Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,075 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 560.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Trex during the second quarter worth $48,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Trex during the first quarter worth $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Trex during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 2,258.1% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trex news, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $786,111.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,434,362.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $1,809,285.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,353,827 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TREX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird cut Trex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.47.

Trex stock opened at $92.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.99 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.30. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.26 and a 1-year high of $114.61.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.57 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

