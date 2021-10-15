Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Boosts Stock Position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 840.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 221,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,121 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in United Microelectronics in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in United Microelectronics in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 206.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in United Microelectronics in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Microelectronics in the first quarter worth about $109,000. 3.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on UMC. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Microelectronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.15.

United Microelectronics stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.18. United Microelectronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.07.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

