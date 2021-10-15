Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,444 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Global X FinTech ETF were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 309.3% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FINX opened at $50.54 on Friday. Global X FinTech ETF has a 12-month low of $36.09 and a 12-month high of $52.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.41.

