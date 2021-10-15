QS Investors LLC Sells 7,988 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

QS Investors LLC trimmed its stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,988 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned 0.05% of ALLETE worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in ALLETE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in ALLETE by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in ALLETE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in ALLETE by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in ALLETE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALE stock opened at $62.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.47. ALLETE, Inc. has a one year low of $50.75 and a one year high of $73.10.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.90 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 12.99%. ALLETE’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is 75.22%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALE. Zacks Investment Research cut ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet cut ALLETE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

In other ALLETE news, Director Heidi E. Jimmerson sold 3,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $226,083.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

