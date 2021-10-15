QS Investors LLC Has $2.17 Million Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

QS Investors LLC lessened its position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,304 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of AXIS Capital worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on AXS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AXIS Capital from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.75.

NYSE AXS opened at $51.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.33 and a 200-day moving average of $51.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -80.77%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS).

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.