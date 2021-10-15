QS Investors LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

QS Investors LLC decreased its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,008 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 62,955 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 415,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 79,506 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 11,637 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,620,000 after purchasing an additional 26,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

FNB opened at $12.01 on Friday. F.N.B. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $13.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.35.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $307.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 2,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $32,651.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.47 price objective (down from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.99.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

