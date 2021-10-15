QS Investors LLC Grows Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 6.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JD. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in JD.com during the third quarter valued at about $8,565,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter valued at about $78,766,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in JD.com by 277.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 59,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 12.6% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,516,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $294,508,000 after acquiring an additional 192,562 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JD.com alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on JD. Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their target price on JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.70.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $81.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $108.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.80.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.