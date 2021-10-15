QS Investors LLC Decreases Stake in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

QS Investors LLC reduced its position in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 88.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 190,324 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Domtar were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UFS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Domtar by 9.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Domtar by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Domtar by 15.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Domtar during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Domtar by 109.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 295,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

UFS opened at $55.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.54. Domtar Co. has a one year low of $22.70 and a one year high of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Domtar had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. As a group, analysts predict that Domtar Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UFS. Zacks Investment Research cut Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domtar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

