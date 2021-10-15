QS Investors LLC Decreases Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

QS Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 9.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Equity Residential by 62.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Equity Residential by 29.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Equity Residential by 31.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EQR opened at $85.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $86.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.31.

In related news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,285.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

