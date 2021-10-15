QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Short Interest Update

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, an increase of 150.3% from the September 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

QBIEY stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.73. The company had a trading volume of 31,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,622. QBE Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 1.18%.

QBE Insurance Group Ltd. is a general insurance and reinsurance company. It underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks and also provides investment management. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Australia Pacific. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

