Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for American Express Boosted by Oppenheimer (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Oppenheimer increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of American Express in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the payment services company will earn $1.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.45. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for American Express’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.72 EPS.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $173.92 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. started coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $173.00 target price (up previously from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.75.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $171.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $179.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.22. The firm has a market cap of $136.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 29.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth $69,958,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of American Express by 20.3% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,729 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth about $12,109,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.5% during the second quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 42,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

