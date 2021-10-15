Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Issued By National Bank Financial

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mullen Group in a research report issued on Monday, October 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson now expects that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.17. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MTL. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$14.75 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cormark increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.05.

MTL opened at C$14.15 on Thursday. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of C$8.84 and a 52-week high of C$14.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.41. The company has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.36.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$312.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$314.60 million.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.46%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

