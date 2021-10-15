Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Truist Financial Co. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Truist Financial in a report issued on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.20. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.17 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.31.

TFC stock opened at $60.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.56. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $62.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

In related news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $636,355.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 174,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 234,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,568,000 after buying an additional 14,735 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,461,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,544,000 after buying an additional 27,294 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 12,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Truist Financial by 167.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 328,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,139,000 after acquiring an additional 205,653 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

