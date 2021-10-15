Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Reduced by Analyst

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 11th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.78. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ ORRF opened at $24.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $271.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.00. Orrstown Financial Services has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $25.91.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $28.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 14.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 63,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 4.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 207.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 29,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 11.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 20,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 101,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. sold 8,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $186,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 8,583 shares of company stock worth $193,433 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 30.16%.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

