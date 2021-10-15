Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Nasdaq in a research note issued on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.44 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NDAQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nasdaq from $222.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $200.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.69. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $202.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at $540,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.68, for a total value of $170,993.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.01, for a total value of $196,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,276 shares of company stock worth $1,971,397. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

