Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Lowered by B. Riley

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for JELD-WEN in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.22.

NYSE:JELD opened at $26.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.32. JELD-WEN has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 40.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,634,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938,175 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 2,014.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,400,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,180 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 17.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,911,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,600 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.1% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,552,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,046 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 15.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,564,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,381,000 after purchasing an additional 892,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peter Farmakis sold 84,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $2,365,171.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 14,883,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $424,168,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,005,955 shares of company stock worth $427,605,046. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

