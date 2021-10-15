Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for ITT Inc. Decreased by Oppenheimer (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ITT in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.92. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ITT’s FY2023 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $691.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.43 million. ITT had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.41%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.22.

ITT stock opened at $92.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59. ITT has a 12-month low of $59.23 and a 12-month high of $101.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $185,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in ITT by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in ITT by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in ITT by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 49,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ITT by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in ITT by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

