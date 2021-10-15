Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Boosted by Raymond James

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the natural resource company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.79. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

NYSE:FCX opened at $37.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.78. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 690.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 56,705 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 49,535 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 45,950 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 291.5% in the 3rd quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 26,738 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

