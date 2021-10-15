Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Cut by Oppenheimer

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Flowserve in a report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Flowserve’s FY2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

NYSE:FLS opened at $35.60 on Thursday. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.82. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). Flowserve had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $898.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.43 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 45.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 3.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Flowserve by 9.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Flowserve by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Flowserve by 18.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Flowserve by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 344,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

