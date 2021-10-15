Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Decreased by Analyst

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.26 billion.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FM. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$16.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$40.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$32.80.

TSE FM opened at C$27.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$24.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.72. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$12.06 and a 12-month high of C$35.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39. The firm has a market cap of C$19.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.32.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.35%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

