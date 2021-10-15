Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Issued By Truist Securiti

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Quest Diagnostics in a report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $2.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.09. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.95 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DGX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.80.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $142.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $160.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.65.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DGX. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $819,442,000 after acquiring an additional 145,692 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,480,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,317,000 after acquiring an additional 141,643 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,165,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $417,717,000 after acquiring an additional 240,413 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,084,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $407,003,000 after acquiring an additional 180,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,928,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,846,000 after acquiring an additional 42,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $4,590,647.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,636,502.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,753,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

