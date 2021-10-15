Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UWM in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UWM’s FY2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UWM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UWM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

NYSE:UWMC opened at $6.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. UWM has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.82.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $484.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.10 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in UWM during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in UWM during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in UWM during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in UWM during the 2nd quarter worth $988,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in UWM during the 2nd quarter worth $534,000. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

