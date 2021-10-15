Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for SL Green Realty Corp. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of SL Green Realty in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s FY2023 earnings at $7.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.95 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SLG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.30.

SLG stock opened at $74.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.44 and its 200-day moving average is $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 32.04%. The firm had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $539,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in SL Green Realty by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 86,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 8,442 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SL Green Realty by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in SL Green Realty by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in SL Green Realty by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,337,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,744,000 after acquiring an additional 124,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

