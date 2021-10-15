Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for First Republic Bank Boosted by Wedbush (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for First Republic Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will earn $2.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.92. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s FY2023 earnings at $9.05 EPS.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.42.

NYSE:FRC opened at $210.34 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $120.03 and a one year high of $210.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.