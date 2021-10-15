Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Given Buy Rating at Univest Sec

Univest Sec restated their buy rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pyxis Tankers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Pyxis Tankers stock opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Pyxis Tankers has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $30.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average is $0.82.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 20.01% and a negative net margin of 40.08%. The business had revenue of $4.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Pyxis Tankers by 138.3% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 57,167 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 92.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 749,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 359,003 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 350.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20,049 shares during the period. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

