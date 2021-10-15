Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $256,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $915,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,490,277. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUNG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 916,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,939,000 after buying an additional 66,313 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the first quarter worth $1,211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 10.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 85.0% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 651,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,727,000 after purchasing an additional 299,110 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Pulmonx by 64.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,959,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,446,000 after buying an additional 767,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,778. Pulmonx has a 52-week low of $35.81 and a 52-week high of $69.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 14.28 and a quick ratio of 13.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.36.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pulmonx will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

